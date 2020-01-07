Abbott : FDA Okays Less Invasive Surgical Approach To Avoid Open Heart Surgery

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new alternative surgical technique for the company's HeartMate 3 heart pump that will allow more advanced heart failure patients to avoid open heart surgery.

According to the company, the new, less invasive approach is designed to provide surgeons a choice in surgical method for patients receiving the HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), heart pump.

The company noted that Heart pumps are small, implantable mechanical devices that pump blood through the body in people whose heart is too weak to do so on its own. People living with a heart pump may be waiting for a heart transplant or may not be candidates for a transplant and will live with the device for the rest of their life.

Usually, heart pumps have been implanted through open heart surgery. But, Abbott's HeartMate 3 heart pump can now be implanted via lateral thoracotomy - a surgical approach where an incision is made between a patient's ribs to access the heart.

Physicians believe that for many patients the surgical technique has advantages over open heart surgery because it can result in less bleeding and a shorter recovery time for patients, the company said.

