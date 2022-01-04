Markets
Abbott : FDA Approves Expanded MRI Compatibility For Proclaim XR SCS System With Octrode Leads

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved new expanded magnetic resonance imaging or MRI compatibility for its Proclaim XR Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System with Octrode leads.

The new labeling lifts MRI restrictions for lead tip location and the amount of radiofrequency power that can be used as part of the normal operating mode of an MRI scan.

Under the expanded MRI labeling, patients with a Proclaim XR SCS device can benefit from higher quality images with faster MRI scan times, the company said.

Under the expanded labeling, patients with a Proclaim XR SCS device only need to wait 30 minutes between scan cycles of 30 minutes, allowing them to safely receive an MRI scan in a fraction of the time.

