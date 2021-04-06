Markets
Abbott: XIENCE Stent Gets CE Mark In Europe For Shorter Duration Of Dual Anti-platelet Therapy

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said its XIENCE stent has received CE Mark in Europe for shorter duration of dual anti-platelet therapy - as short as 28 days for patients with high bleeding risk. The company noted that XIENCE is the only stent to have evidence and data for both one-month and three-months dual anti-platelet therapy followed by two different types of blood-thinning medication in HBR patients.

"In patients with high bleeding risk, the XIENCE stent has proven that it can ensure patient safety without compromising efficacy when duration of blood-thinning medications is shortened," said Nick West, chief medical officer and divisional vice president of global medical affairs at Abbott's vascular business.

