Markets
ABT

Abbott: Research Shows TBI Blood Test Helpful In Predicting Recovery From Traumatic Brain Injury

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said a new study concluded that elevated levels of two proteins help predict how a person will recover from a traumatic brain injury. The research showed that when a clinician conducts a blood test for these brain proteins soon after a possible injury, they quickly get a more accurate picture of how severe the injury is, the expected course of recovery and the longer-term implications. The researchers used Abbott's i-STAT TBI Plasma test and core laboratory ARCHITECT instrument to measure two biomarkers in blood plasma associated with brain injury.

Abbott is pursuing FDA clearance under Breakthrough Designation for the TBI test on its Alinity i and ARCHITECT core laboratory instruments. Abbott's TBI test on Alinity i is CE Marked and available outside the U.S.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular