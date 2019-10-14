Abbott: Omada To Provide FreeStyle Libre As Exclusive CGM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) and Omada Health have partnered to integrate Abbott's FreeStyle Libre system, a continuous glucose monitoring or CGM technology, with Omada Health's digital care program. Through the collaboration, the companies are creating a personalized care program that combines Abbott's CGM technology with Omada Health's professional coaching and digital platform to provide on-the-go care to people with Type 2 diabetes.

Omada Health will offer the integrated solution to employers and health plans. Abbott and Omada Health's integrated solution will allow patients to track progress and receive recommendations from their assigned certified diabetes educator coaches through online chats in Omada's app.

