Abbott: ID NOW COVID-19 Interim Results Confirm Previous Data Submitted To FDA

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) presented new interim clinical data results on its ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test. The company said the results confirmed the data submitted to the FDA in March for Emergency Use Authorization and the interim results.

A total of 1,003 people were evaluated in the ID NOW COVID-19 interim clinical study. The company said data showed ID NOW performance of 95.0% positive agreement (sensitivity) and 97.9% negative agreement (specificity) in subjects within seven days post symptom onset. Overall performance was 93.3% positive agreement (sensitivity) and 98.4% negative agreement (specificity).

ABT

