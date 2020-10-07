Abbott: ID NOW COVID-19 Interim Results Confirm Previous Data Submitted To FDA

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) presented new interim clinical data results on its ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test. The company said the results confirmed the data submitted to the FDA in March for Emergency Use Authorization and the interim results.
A total of 1,003 people were evaluated in the ID NOW COVID-19 interim clinical study. The company said data showed ID NOW performance of 95.0% positive agreement (sensitivity) and 97.9% negative agreement (specificity) in subjects within seven days post symptom onset. Overall performance was 93.3% positive agreement (sensitivity) and 98.4% negative agreement (specificity).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryABT
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- What the President's Positive Covid Test Means for the Stock Market
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss
- Report: Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine Trial Participants Report Serious Side Effects