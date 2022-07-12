Abbott: FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation To Investigate DBS System In TRD

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced the FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to investigate the use of its deep brain stimulation system in treatment-resistant depression. Abbott's DBS system is an adjustable therapy that involves implanting thin wires - or leads - into targeted areas of the brain. The DBS therapy for treatment resistant depression is limited to investigational use only.

Abbott noted that, with the Breakthrough Device Designation, the DBS system could become available as a new treatment option sooner for people affected by TRD.

