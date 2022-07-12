Markets
ABT

Abbott: FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation To Investigate DBS System In TRD

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced the FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to investigate the use of its deep brain stimulation system in treatment-resistant depression. Abbott's DBS system is an adjustable therapy that involves implanting thin wires - or leads - into targeted areas of the brain. The DBS therapy for treatment resistant depression is limited to investigational use only.

Abbott noted that, with the Breakthrough Device Designation, the DBS system could become available as a new treatment option sooner for people affected by TRD.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular