Abbisko Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement For Pimicotinib With Merck - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abbisko Therapeutics has entered into a licensing agreement with Merck. Under the agreement, Merck will be granted an exclusive license to commercialize products comprising or containing pimicotinib for all indications in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and Abbisko Therapeutics will retain the exclusive rights to develop pimicotinib. Abbisko Therapeutics will receive a one-time, non-refundable down payment of $70 million.

Abbisko Therapeutics has also granted Merck an exclusive option for global commercial rights of pimicotinib. Also, Merck has the option to co-develop pimicotinib in additional indications under certain conditions. In the event that Merck exercises the Global Commercialization Option, Merck will pay Abbisko an additional option exercise fee. The aggregate amount of upfront payment, exercising payment, and development and commercialization milestone adds up to $605.5 million, plus a double-digit percentage royalty on actual annual net sales.

Abbisko Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Abbisko Cayman Limited, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company founded in Shanghai.

