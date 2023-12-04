News & Insights

Markets

Abbisko Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement For Pimicotinib With Merck - Quick Facts

December 04, 2023 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Abbisko Therapeutics has entered into a licensing agreement with Merck. Under the agreement, Merck will be granted an exclusive license to commercialize products comprising or containing pimicotinib for all indications in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and Abbisko Therapeutics will retain the exclusive rights to develop pimicotinib. Abbisko Therapeutics will receive a one-time, non-refundable down payment of $70 million.

Abbisko Therapeutics has also granted Merck an exclusive option for global commercial rights of pimicotinib. Also, Merck has the option to co-develop pimicotinib in additional indications under certain conditions. In the event that Merck exercises the Global Commercialization Option, Merck will pay Abbisko an additional option exercise fee. The aggregate amount of upfront payment, exercising payment, and development and commercialization milestone adds up to $605.5 million, plus a double-digit percentage royalty on actual annual net sales.

Abbisko Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Abbisko Cayman Limited, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company founded in Shanghai.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.