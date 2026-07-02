Abbisko Therapeutics And AstraZeneca Enter Strategic Collaboration For Lumipodlin

(RTTNews) - Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd (2256.HK), announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) to jointly advance the clinical development of a novel IO-TKI combination therapy for non-small cell lung cancer.

The collaboration will evaluate Abbisko's first-in-class oral small-molecule PD-L1 inhibitor, Lumipodlin (ABSK043), in combination with AstraZeneca's third-generation EGFR-TKI, TAGRISSO (osimertinib). The multicenter, open-label Phase I/II study will assess safety and efficacy in patients with EGFR-mutated and PD-L1 positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

On May 20, 2026, the investigational new drug (IND) application for the combination study was cleared by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Abbisko will lead the Phase II study, with both Abbisko and AstraZeneca sharing responsibilities for trial execution.

Lumipodlin is a novel, orally bioavailable, highly selective PD-L1 inhibitor independently developed and wholly owned by Abbisko. It works by binding to the PD-L1 receptor and inducing its internalization, thereby inhibiting the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction and alleviating suppression of T-cell activation. In preclinical models, Lumipodlin has demonstrated anti-tumor efficacy comparable to approved PD-L1 antibodies.

Currently, third-generation EGFR-TKIs such as TAGRISSO are the front-line standard of care for EGFR-mutated NSCLC. However, patients with EGFR mutations and high PD-L1 expression derive less benefit from EGFR-TKIs, highlighting a long-standing unmet medical need. The combination of Lumipodlin and TAGRISSO aims to address this gap by offering a potentially differentiated therapeutic option.

This collaboration underscores Abbisko's commitment to advancing innovative oncology therapies and strengthens AstraZeneca's pipeline in lung cancer treatment.

AZN has traded between $137.22 and $212.71 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $183.86, down 3.04%.

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