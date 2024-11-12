News & Insights

Stocks

Abbisko Cayman Shares Promising Pimicotinib Study Results

November 12, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Abbisko Cayman Limited (HK:2256) has released an update.

Abbisko Cayman Limited’s subsidiary, Abbisko Therapeutics, revealed promising dose selection results for pimicotinib, a CSF-1R inhibitor aimed at treating Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumour, at the ACoP 2024 conference. The study recommends a 50 mg daily dose for global treatment development, based on integrated pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy data. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the drug’s market success is not guaranteed.

For further insights into HK:2256 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.