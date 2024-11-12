Abbisko Cayman Shares Promising Pimicotinib Study Results

Abbisko Cayman Limited (HK:2256) has released an update.

Abbisko Cayman Limited’s subsidiary, Abbisko Therapeutics, revealed promising dose selection results for pimicotinib, a CSF-1R inhibitor aimed at treating Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumour, at the ACoP 2024 conference. The study recommends a 50 mg daily dose for global treatment development, based on integrated pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy data. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the drug’s market success is not guaranteed.

