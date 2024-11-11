News & Insights

Abbisko Cayman Reports Strong Results in TGCT Study

November 11, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Abbisko Cayman Limited (HK:2256) has released an update.

Abbisko Cayman Limited has reported promising top-line results from its Phase 3 MANEUVER study of pimicotinib, a treatment for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT). The study achieved a 54% objective response rate, significantly outperforming the placebo, and showed improvements in key secondary endpoints. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the future market success of pimicotinib is not guaranteed.

