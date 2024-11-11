Abbisko Cayman Reports Strong Results in TGCT Study

Abbisko Cayman Limited (HK:2256) has released an update.

Abbisko Cayman Limited has reported promising top-line results from its Phase 3 MANEUVER study of pimicotinib, a treatment for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT). The study achieved a 54% objective response rate, significantly outperforming the placebo, and showed improvements in key secondary endpoints. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the future market success of pimicotinib is not guaranteed.

For further insights into HK:2256 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.