Abbisko Cayman Gains FDA Clearance for Promising Cancer Drug

December 02, 2024 — 11:53 pm EST

Abbisko Cayman Limited (HK:2256) has released an update.

Abbisko Cayman Limited’s subsidiary, Abbisko Therapeutics, has received U.S. FDA clearance for its IND application of ABSK131, a promising small molecule inhibitor aimed at treating advanced solid tumors with MTAP gene deficiency. This marks a significant step in targeting tumors like pancreatic and mesothelioma cancers, which currently lack approved therapies. Investors are advised to consider the potential growth in Abbisko’s stock as the company embarks on this innovative clinical trial.

