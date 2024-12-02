Abbisko Cayman Gains FDA Clearance for Promising Cancer Drug

Abbisko Cayman Limited (HK:2256) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Abbisko Cayman Limited’s subsidiary, Abbisko Therapeutics, has received U.S. FDA clearance for its IND application of ABSK131, a promising small molecule inhibitor aimed at treating advanced solid tumors with MTAP gene deficiency. This marks a significant step in targeting tumors like pancreatic and mesothelioma cancers, which currently lack approved therapies. Investors are advised to consider the potential growth in Abbisko’s stock as the company embarks on this innovative clinical trial.

For further insights into HK:2256 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.