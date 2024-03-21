News & Insights

ABB: Shareholders Approve All Proposals At AGM - Quick Facts

March 21, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ABB said it shareholders have approved all the proposals of the company's Board at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. A total of 623 shareholders attended the meeting who, together with the independent proxy, represented 57.7 percent of the total share capital with a right to vote. Peter Voser was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The company's shareholders supported the proposed distribution of an increased dividend of 0.87 Swiss francs per share. The dividend payment in Switzerland is planned for March 27, 2024.

