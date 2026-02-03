ABB (XTRA:ABJ) Price Target Increased by 11.32% to 68.86

The average one-year price target for ABB (XTRA:ABJ) has been revised to 68,86 € / share. This is an increase of 11.32% from the prior estimate of 61,86 € dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47,14 € to a high of 88,90 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 293.37% from the latest reported closing price of 17,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABB. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 21.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABJ is 0.69%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.89% to 178,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 25,067K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,202K shares , representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABJ by 0.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,776K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,520K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABJ by 16.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,169K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,941K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABJ by 4.23% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 12,623K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 11,794K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,741K shares , representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABJ by 16.50% over the last quarter.

