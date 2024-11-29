ABB upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded ABB (ABBNY) to Buy from Neutral citing its margin opportunity as the firm sees end-market resilience, arguing that infrastructure and data center spending should hold up in the U.S.

