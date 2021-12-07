ABB unveils higher sales and profit targets

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ABB unveiled higher sales and profitability targets on Tuesday as the Swiss engineering company said it expected to benefit from higher demand from rebounding economies as well as plugging into trends like decarbonisation and shrinking workforces.

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S unveiled higher sales and profitability targets on Tuesday as the Swiss engineering company said it expected to benefit from higher demand from rebounding economies as well as plugging into trends like decarbonisation and shrinking workforces.

The maker of industrial automation and factory robots said it now expects annual sales to increase by 4% to 7%, up from of the 3% to 5% annual growth it previously targetted.

In the new goals, announced ahead of its capital markets day on Tuesday, ABB said it also aimed to increase its profitability.

From 2023 the company is now aiming for a profit margin as measured in operational earnings before interest, tax, and amortization (EBITA) of "at least" 15% from 2023.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More