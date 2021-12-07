ABB unveils higher sales and profit targets

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S unveiled higher sales and profitability targets on Tuesday as the Swiss engineering company said it expected to benefit from higher demand from rebounding economies as well as plugging into trends like decarbonisation and shrinking workforces.

The maker of industrial automation and factory robots said it now expects annual sales to increase by 4% to 7%, up from of the 3% to 5% annual growth it previously targetted.

In the new goals, announced ahead of its capital markets day on Tuesday, ABB said it also aimed to increase its profitability.

From 2023 the company is now aiming for a profit margin as measured in operational earnings before interest, tax, and amortization (EBITA) of "at least" 15% from 2023.

