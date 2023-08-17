ABB to supply process electrification to Northvolt battery recycling site

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S on Thursday said it had signed an order to provide process electrification to power the world's largest battery recycling facility, Revolt Ett, being established by Swedish battery supplier Northvolt.

Financial details for the deal, which was booked in the first quarter of 2023, were not disclosed. The recycling site is to process some 125,000 tons of end-of-life batteries and battery production waste each year, ABB said.

"This is ABB's first order within the strategically important battery recycling segment," Staffan Södergård, business unit manager, battery manufacturing, process industries at ABB, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Jason Neely)

