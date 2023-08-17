News & Insights

ABB to supply process electrification to Northvolt battery recycling site

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 17, 2023 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S on Thursday said it had signed an order to provide process electrification to power the world's largest battery recycling facility, Revolt Ett, being established by Swedish battery supplier Northvolt.

Financial details for the deal, which was booked in the first quarter of 2023, were not disclosed. The recycling site is to process some 125,000 tons of end-of-life batteries and battery production waste each year, ABB said.

"This is ABB's first order within the strategically important battery recycling segment," Staffan Södergård, business unit manager, battery manufacturing, process industries at ABB, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Jason Neely)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.