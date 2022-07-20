ABB to spin off turbocharging business to shareholders

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ABB will spin off its turbocharging business to its shareholders, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Wednesday, with the aim of listing it on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange in October.

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S will spin off its turbocharging business to its shareholders, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Wednesday, with the aim of listing it on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange in October.

Shareholders will receive one share in the business, which ABB renamed Acceleron this year, for every 20 ABB shares they hold if the decision is approved at an extraordinary general meeting.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by David Goodman )

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters