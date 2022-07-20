ABB to spin off turbocharging business to shareholders

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S will spin off its turbocharging business to its shareholders, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Wednesday, with the aim of listing it on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange in October.

Shareholders will receive one share in the business, which ABB renamed Acceleron this year, for every 20 ABB shares they hold if the decision is approved at an extraordinary general meeting.

