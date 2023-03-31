ABB to launch new $1 billion share buyback on April 3

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 31, 2023 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S will launch its new $1 billion share buyback on April 3, the Swiss engineering company said on Friday, with the intention to buy up to 30 million of its shares.

If repurchased, the maximum amount would be equivalent to around 1.5% of ABB's issued shares. The buyback was first announced on March 23.

ABB said it plans to cancel the shares bought under the programme.

