ABB to launch $3 bln share buyback on Friday

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ABB will a launch a previously announced $3 billion share buyback programme on Friday, set to run through March 2023.

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S will a launch a previously announced $3 billion share buyback programme on Friday, set to run through March 2023.

The buyback follows repurchases totaling around $6.6 billion since July 2020, ABB said, as it seeks to return proceeds from the sale of 80% of its Power Grids unit to Japan's Hitachi 6501.T.

"As part of this program, the company intends to return to its shareholders the remaining $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion of cash proceeds from the Power Grids divestment," the Swiss engineering group said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters