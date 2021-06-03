ABB to electrify vehicle fleet, source 100% renewable electricity by 2030

ABB said it would electrify its fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles by 2030 as part of its new sustainability strategy.

The Swiss engineering group will also source 100% renewable electricity until 2030, versus 32% in 2020, it said in a statement on Thursday.

