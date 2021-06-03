ABB to electrify vehicle fleet, source 100% renewable electricity by 2030

ZURICH, June 3 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S said it would electrify its fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles by 2030 as part of its new sustainability strategy.

The Swiss engineering group will also source 100% renewable electricity until 2030, versus 32% in 2020, it said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Caroline Copley)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.