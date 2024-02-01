ABB targets 5% sales growth in 2024 despite geopolitical uncertainties

Adds detail from paragraph 4

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S expects to increase its 2024 sales by around 5%, the Swiss engineering company said on Thursday, as it reported fourth quarter sales ahead of expectations.

The maker of industrial robots, motors and factory drives, said its sales increased to $8.25 billion in the three months to the end of December, beating analyst forecasts for $8.10 billion.

Core operating profit (EBITA) increased 16% to $1.33 billion, roughly in line with forecasts for $1.35 billion in a company gathered consensus.

Looking ahead, ABB said it expected to increase its sales by about 5% in 2024 - when currency effects and acquisitions were removed, as well as improve its profit margin from the 16.9% level last year.

"Looking to 2024, the geopolitical situation adds uncertainty, however we currently expect another year of good performance," said Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren in a statement.

The executive said he was confident about taking on more orders in 2024, while the company also worked through its order backlog which now stands at $21.6 billion.

