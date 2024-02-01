News & Insights

ABB targets 5% sales growth in 2024 after Q4 sales beat

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

February 01, 2024 — 12:53 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S expects to increase its 2024 sales by around 5%, the Swiss engineering company said on Thursday, as it reported fourth quarter sales ahead of expectations.

The maker of industrial robots, motors and factory drives, said its sales increased to $8.25 billion in the three months to the end of December, beating analyst forecasts for $8.10 billion.

Core operating profit (EBITA) increased 16% to $1.33 billion, roughly in line with forecasts for $1.35 billion in a company gathered consensus.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.