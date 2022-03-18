ABB Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of ABB Ltd (Symbol: ABB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.38, changing hands as high as $35.51 per share. ABB Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.07 per share, with $39.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.47.

