ABB shareholders approve Accelleron spinoff

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S shareholders approved on Wednesday spinning off turbocharging business Accelleron, whose products increase engine output and raise efficiency while also reducing fuel consumption.

ABB said in July it would spin off the business to shareholders with the aim of listing it on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange in October.

