ABB shareholders approve Accelleron spin-off

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shareholders in ABB ABBN.S have approved the spin-off of its turbocharging business Accelleron, supporting the directors' proposal with 99.72% of the votes, ABB said on Wednesday.

"ABB will distribute to its shareholders, on a pro rata basis, as a dividend in kind, 1 Accelleron share for 20 ABB Ltd shares held," ABB said in a statement.

Shareholders representing 62.3% of the total share capital with a right to vote took part in the meeting, ABB added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

