ABB sees robust activity as Q2 profit beats forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 20, 2023 — 12:53 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S said customer activity remained "robust" during its second quarter as the Swiss engineering company on Thursday reported stronger than expected operating profit.

ABB, whose products range from electric motors for ships to industrial drives used in factories, reported core operating profit rising 25% to $1.43 billion, better than the $1.37 billion forecast by analysts.

Net income rose to $906 million, better than the $873 million expected by analysts polled in a consensus of company-gathered forecasts.

