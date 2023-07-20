ABB sees robust activity as Q2 profit beats forecasts

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S said customer activity remained "robust" during its second quarter as the Swiss engineering company on Thursday reported stronger than expected operating profit.

ABB, whose products range from electric motors for ships to industrial drives used in factories, reported core operating profit rising 25% to $1.43 billion, better than the $1.37 billion forecast by analysts.

Net income rose to $906 million, better than the $873 million expected by analysts polled in a consensus of company-gathered forecasts.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)

