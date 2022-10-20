ABB reports better-than-expected Q3 operating profit

ABB reported better-than-expected core operating profit during its third quarter, with the engineering and technology company saying on Thursday it was seeing no changes in underlying customer activity which remained at a high level.

The maker of controllers, drives and electric ship motors said its operational core earnings (EBITA) rose 27% on a comparable basis to $1.23 billion.

The figure beat forecasts for $1.14 billion in a company-gathered consensus.

