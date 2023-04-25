ABB raises full year guidance after profit beats forecasts

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S raised its full year outlook for sales and profit outlook on Tuesday after the engineering and technology group reported first quarter profit ahead of forecasts.

The maker of chargers for electric vehicles, industrial motors and drives said it now expected to increase its revenues by at least 10% this year, up from 5% previously, and increase its profit margin.

