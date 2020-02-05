ABB Q4 profit tops estimates, sees higher operating margin

(Adds details on results and company's comments) ZURICH, Feb 5(Reuters) - Swiss engineering company ABB posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, underpinned by higher operating margin, and forecast the global economy to grow at a similar trend as in 2019. The company said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 3% to $325 million, beating analysts' estimates of $230 million in a company-gathered consensus. "The end-markets ABB operates in are showing resilience, with headwinds in some markets, particularly the automotive, machine builders, and conventional power generation sectors. Foreign exchange translation effects are expected to continue to influence results," ABB said. Sales dropped 2% on a comparable basis to $7.07 billion, missing forecasts of $7.14 billion. Orders rose a comparable 1% to $6.9 billion, the Swiss company said, and proposed a dividend of 0.80 francs per share. "ABB expects its annual operational EBITA margin to show improvement in 2020, weighted to the second half, aided by improved margins in the electrification business, the elimination of the vast majority of remaining stranded costs, and further benefits from ABB's simplification programme," the company said. The results were the last under the temporary leadership of Peter Voser, who will return to his position as chairman this month and be replaced as the chief executive officer by former Sandvik boss Bjorn Rosengren. The Swede is expected to accelerate the decentralisation of ABB and giving more autonomy to its four business units that cover electrification, industrial drives, industrial controls and robots. (Reporting by John Revill and Michael Shields, Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ABB RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

