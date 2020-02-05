ABB Q4 Profit Rises, But Revenues, Orders Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company grew 3 percent to $325 million from last year's $317 million. Basic earnings per share were $0.15, same as last year.

Operational earnings per share were $0.27, compared to $0.30 a year ago.

Income from operations for the quarter surged 136 percent from last year to $648 million.

Revenues dropped 4 percent to $7.07 billion from prior year's $7.40 billion. On a comparable basis, revenues dropped 2 percent.

Orders also declined 1 percent to $6.89 billion from $6.99 billion last year. Comparable orders grew 1 percent.

Further, ABB said its board has proposed an ordinary dividend of 0.80 Swiss francs per share for 2019.

