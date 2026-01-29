Markets

ABB Q4 Profit, Orders Climb; Sees Growth In Q1, FY26; Lifts Dividend, Plans Up To $2 Bln Buyback

January 29, 2026 — 01:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW, ABBNY), a Swiss industrial technology group, reported Thursday higher profit and revenues as well as strong order growth in the fourth quarter.

Further, the Board of Directors has decided to propose an ordinary dividend of 0.94 franc per share, up from 0.90 franc in the previous year.

The firm also intends to launch a new share buyback program of up to $2.0 billion, running until January 27, 2027.

Looking ahead, in the first quarter of 2026, the company anticipates comparable revenue growth in the 7 percent to 10 percent range, and operational EBITA margin to increase year-on-year, excluding the announced real estate gains.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects a positive book-to-bill, and comparable revenue growth in the range of 6 percent to 9 percent year-on-year. The operational EBITA margin is expected to slightly improve year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to ABB climbed 29 percent to $1.27 billion from last year's $987 million. Basic earnings per share grew 30 percent to $0.70 from $0.54 a year ago.

Operational EBITA was $1.59 billion, up 19 percent from last year's $1.33 billion. Operational EBITA margin improved to 17.6 percent from 16.6 percent a year ago.

Revenues grew 13 percent to $9.05 billion from prior year's $8 billion. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 9 percent.

Orders climbed 36 percent on a reported basis and 32 percent on a comparable basis from last year to $10.32 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABBNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.