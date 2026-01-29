ABB Q4 Profit, Orders Climb; Sees Growth In Q1, FY26; Lifts Dividend, Plans Up To $2 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW, ABBNY), a Swiss industrial technology group, reported Thursday higher profit and revenues as well as strong order growth in the fourth quarter.

Further, the Board of Directors has decided to propose an ordinary dividend of 0.94 franc per share, up from 0.90 franc in the previous year.

The firm also intends to launch a new share buyback program of up to $2.0 billion, running until January 27, 2027.

Looking ahead, in the first quarter of 2026, the company anticipates comparable revenue growth in the 7 percent to 10 percent range, and operational EBITA margin to increase year-on-year, excluding the announced real estate gains.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects a positive book-to-bill, and comparable revenue growth in the range of 6 percent to 9 percent year-on-year. The operational EBITA margin is expected to slightly improve year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to ABB climbed 29 percent to $1.27 billion from last year's $987 million. Basic earnings per share grew 30 percent to $0.70 from $0.54 a year ago.

Operational EBITA was $1.59 billion, up 19 percent from last year's $1.33 billion. Operational EBITA margin improved to 17.6 percent from 16.6 percent a year ago.

Revenues grew 13 percent to $9.05 billion from prior year's $8 billion. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 9 percent.

Orders climbed 36 percent on a reported basis and 32 percent on a comparable basis from last year to $10.32 billion.

