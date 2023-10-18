News & Insights

ABB Q3 Profit Climbs, Orders Down; Sees Growth In Q4, Lifts FY23 Outlook

October 18, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company climbed 145 percent $882 million from last year's $360 million.

Basic earnings per share were $0.48, up 149 percent from prior year's $0.19.

Operational EBITA grew 13 percent from last year to $1.39 billion.

Revenues grew 8 percent to $7.97 billion from last year's $7.41 billion. On a comparable basis, revenues increased 11 percent.

Orders were $8.05 billion, down 2 percent on a reported basis, but up 2 percent on a comparable basis.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, ABB anticipates low- to mid single digit comparable revenue growth. Additionally, historical pattern is expected to repeat with the Operational EBITA margin in the fourth quarter to be sequentially lower from third quarter, and to be around 16 percent.

In full-year 2023, the company anticipates comparable revenue growth to be in the low teens range and Operational EBITA margin to be in the range of 16.5 percent - 17.0 percent.

The company previously expected full-year comparable revenue growth to be at least 10 percent, and operational EBITA margin to be above 16 percent.

