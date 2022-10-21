ABB Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Orders Rise Y/Y

ABB Ltd ABB reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings missed estimates by 28.6%, while revenues fell shy of the same by 1.3%.



Adjusted earnings came in at 20 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The bottom line decreased 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Top-Line Details

ABB’s third-quarter revenues totaled $7,406 million, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The upside can be attributed to higher revenues across most of its segments and robust price execution. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 18%. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate of $7,502 million.



In the reported quarter, total orders were $8,188 million, increasing 4% year over year. The metric rose 16% on a comparable basis, supported by strength across ABB’s businesses. While exiting the third quarter, its order backlog was $19,393 million, up 21% year over year.

Segmental Details

ABB reports revenues under four segments as discussed below:



Electrification: Revenues totaled $3,584 million, increasing 12% year over year. Orders were up 11% year over year to $3,902 million, supported by the flow-and systems-driven business.



Process Automation: Revenues were $1,458 million, decreasing 3% year over year. Orders decreased 6% to $1,568 million, due to adverse changes in exchange rates more than offset a positive underlying trend in customer activity in most divisions.



Motion: Revenues amounted to $1,702 million, up 2% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Orders expanded 3% to $1,966 million due to high market activity.



Robotics & Discrete Automation: Revenues were $828 million, increasing 2% year over year. Orders declined 4% to $901 million due to unfavorable changes in exchange rates.

ABB Ltd Price and Consensus

ABB Ltd price-consensus-chart | ABB Ltd Quote

Operational EBITA Margin

In the reported quarter, ABB’s total cost of sales increased 4% year over year to $4,925 million. The same represented 68.5% of the third-quarter revenues compared with 67.4% in the year-ago period. The gross margin was 33.5%, up from 32.6% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.7% to $1,277 million.



Operational (EBITA) in the quarter increased 16% to $1,231 million. Operational EBITA margin grew 150 basis points to 16.6%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting third-quarter 2022, ABB had cash and cash equivalents of $2,365 million compared with $4,159 million recorded in 2021. Long-term debt was $4,530 million, higher than $4,177 million at the end of 2021.



In the first nine months of 2022, net cash from operating activities totaled $600 million compared with $2,310 million in the year-ago period.



In the first nine months of 2022, ABB paid out dividends worth $1,698 million compared with $1,726 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

For the December quarter, ABB anticipates low double-digit comparable revenue growth impacted by the high revenue level in the fourth quarter of 2021. Management expects the Operational EBITA margin to decrease sequentially.



For 2022, ABB expects to benefit from strong top-line execution. The company also anticipates early achievement of the 2023 target of an Operational EBITA margin of a minimum of 15%. The target achievement will likely be driven by increased efficiency due to the incorporation of a decentralized operating model and performance culture in all ABB divisions.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ABB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average. EPAC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



EPAC’s earnings estimates have increased 9.1% for fiscal 2023 (ending August 2023) in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 19.3% in the past three months.



iRobot Corporation IRBT presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). IRBT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 59.1%, on average.



In the past 60 days, iRobot’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 26.4% in the past three months.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ABB Ltd (ABB): Free Stock Analysis Report



iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.