ABB Q2 Profit Surges, Orders Down; Sees Challenging Quarters Ahead - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter Group net income attributable to the company was $319 million, up 398 percent from last year's $64 million. Basic earnings per share were $0.15, higher than $0.03 a year ago.

Net income from continuing operations was $395 million, compared to prior year's loss of $54 million, mainly due to the absence of the solar inverters charge.

Operational earnings per share were $0.22, compared to $0.34 a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operational EBITA declined 21 percent to $651 million from $825 million last year.

Revenues dropped 14 percent to $6.15 billion from prior year's $7.17 billion. On a comparable basis, revenues fell 10 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $5.63 billion.

Orders declined 18 percent on a reported basis and 14 percent on a comparable basis to $6.05 billion.

The order backlog was 1 percent lower on a reported basis at the end of the quarter, while it grew 5 percent on a comparable basis.

As expected, the second quarter has been heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Looking ahead, the company said, "A lot of uncertainty remains and we still see some challenging quarters ahead. ….Potential easing of COVID-19 impacts remain subject to considerable uncertainties. Against this background, ABB expects some improvement in year-on-year order decline already in the third quarter. Revenues are expected to remain strongly impacted on a year-on-year basis, at best recovering somewhat in the fourth quarter."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.