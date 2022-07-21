ABB Q2 profit plunges on legacy charges and decision to quit Russia

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ABB reported a 50% drop in shareholders' profit during its second quarter as the Swiss engineering and technology company took hefty charges from exiting fringe businesses and its decision to quit Russia following the war in Ukraine.

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S reported a 50% drop in shareholders' profit during its second quarter as the Swiss engineering and technology company took hefty charges from exiting fringe businesses and its decision to quit Russia following the war in Ukraine.

Net income fell to $379 million from $752 million a year earlier, missing analyst forecasts for $467 million in a company-gathered consensus.

The company took a $195 million charge from exiting old businesses like train retrofitting work as well as its decision to quit Russia, which triggered a charge of $57 million.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters