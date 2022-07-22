ABB Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Orders Rise Y/Y

ABB Ltd ABB reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings missed estimates by 33.3%, while revenues fell shy of the same by 7.7%.



Adjusted earnings came in at 20 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line decreased 47% on a year-over-year basis.

Top-Line Details

ABB’s second-quarter revenues totaled $7,251 million, down 3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The downside can be attributed to lower revenues across most of its segments. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 6%. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $7,857 million.



In the reported quarter, total orders were $8,807 million, increasing 10% year over year. The metric rose 20% on a comparable basis, supported by strength across ABB’s businesses. While exiting the second quarter, its order backlog was $19,477 million, up 26% year over year.

Segmental Details

ABB reports revenues under four segments as discussed below:



Electrification: Revenues totaled $3,531 million, increasing 4% year over year. Orders were up 9% year over year to $4,037 million, driven by strength across most end-markets.



Process Automation: Revenues were $1,529 million, decreasing 1% year over year. Orders increased 17% to $1,819 million, driven by strong demand across marine, and mining & metal end-markets.



Motion: Revenues amounted to $1,626 million, down 12% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Orders expanded 7% to $2,079 million on account of robust demand for motors, drive and service offerings across all end markets.



Robotics & Discrete Automation: Revenues were $732 million, decreasing 12% year over year. Orders grew 15% to $1,109 million. Orders improved across automotive, supported by a strong development in EV investments in China and the general industry as well.

Operational EBITA Margin

In the reported quarter, ABB’s total cost of sales increased 0.4% year over year to $4,961 million. The same represented 68.4% of the second-quarter revenues compared with 66.3% a year ago. Gross margin was 31.6%, down from 33.7% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 0.2% to $1,317 million.



Operational (EBITA) in the quarter increased 2% to $1,136 million. Operational EBITA margin grew 50 basis points to 15.5%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting second-quarter 2022, ABB had cash and cash equivalents of $2,412 million, down from $5,216 million recorded in the previous quarter. Long-term debt was $5,086 million, lower than $6,171 million at the end of the previous quarter.



In the first six months of 2022, net cash used in operating activities totaled $191 million compared with $1,206 million provided in the year-ago period.



In the first half of 2022, ABB paid out dividends worth $1,698 million compared with $1,726 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

Management expects support from a solid order backlog and positive momentum in the market.



For the September quarter, ABB anticipates double-digit comparable revenue growth. Management expects the Operational EBITA margin to improve sequentially, excluding the 60-bps positive impact from special items in the second quarter.



For 2022, ABB expects to benefit from strong market momentum and a solid order backlog. The Operational EBITA margin is expected to witness a steady margin improvement of a minimum 15%, thus inching toward the target set for 2023.

