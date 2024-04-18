News & Insights

ABB Q1 Profit, Orders Down, Revenues Flat; Sees Revenue Growth In Q2, Lifts FY24 Margin View

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB), a Swedish-Swiss technology company, on Thursday reported first-quarter net income attributable of $905 million, down 13 percent from last year's $1.04 billion.

Basic earnings per share fell 12 percent to $0.49 from $0.56 a year ago. Operational EBITA, however, grew 11 percent to $1.42 billion.

Revenues remained stable at $7.87 billion, compared to prior year's $7.86 billion. Revenues were up 2 percent on a comparable basis, with comparable growth supported in equal parts by price and volumes.

Orders fell 5 percent to $8.97 billion from last year's $9.45 billion.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company anticipates a a mid-single digit comparable revenue growth year-on-year and the Operational EBITA margin to be slightly higher than in the first quarter 2024.

In fiscal 2024, ABB continues to expect comparable revenue growth to be about 5 percent. The company now expects operational EBITA margin to be about 18 percent, while previous view was for operational EBITA margin to slightly improve from the 2023 level of 16.9 percent.

