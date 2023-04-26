ABB Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise 13% Y/Y

ABB Ltd ABB reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. Earnings beat estimates by 40% and revenues beat the same by 6.4%.



Adjusted earnings came in at 56 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents per share. Our estimate for first-quarter adjusted earnings was 41 cents per share. The bottom line increased 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Top-Line Details

ABB’s first-quarter revenues totaled $7,859 million, up 13% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The upside can be attributed to higher revenues across most of its segments and robust price execution. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 22%. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,386 million. Our estimate for net sales in the reported quarter was $7,227.8 million.



In the reported quarter, total orders were $9,450 million, increasing 1% year over year. The metric rose 9% on a comparable basis, supported by strength across ABB’s businesses. While exiting the first quarter, its order backlog was $21,607 million, up 14% year over year.

Segmental Details

ABB reports revenues under four segments as discussed below:



Electrification: Revenues totaled $3,590 million, increasing 11% year over year supported by solid market demand and execution of the order backlog. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $3,463.5 million. Orders were up 1% year over year to $4,141 million.



Process Automation: Revenues were $1,436 million, decreasing 5% year over year due to portfolio changes caused by the spin-off of Accelleron. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $1,485.7 million. Orders increased 25% to $2,113 million.



Motion: Revenues amounted to $1,940 million, up 23% from the year-ago quarter’s number driven by the execution of the order backlog. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $1,582.1 million. Orders increased 3% to $2,113 million.



Robotics & Discrete Automation: Revenues were $937 million, increasing 28% year over year due to the execution of the order backlog driven by no material supply-chain constraints. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $779.6 million. Orders declined 23% to $1,001 million.

Operational EBITA Margin

In the reported quarter, ABB’s total cost of sales was $5,143 million, increasing 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. The same represented 65.4% of the first-quarter revenues, compared with 81.5% in the year-ago period. The gross margin was 34.6%, up from 32.7% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 8.1% to $1,339 million.



Operational (EBITA) in the quarter increased 28.1% to $1,277 million. Operational EBITA margin grew 200 basis points to 16.3%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting first-quarter 2023, ABB had cash and cash equivalents of $3,438 million, compared with $4,156 million recorded in December 2022. Long-term debt was $5,230 million, higher than $ 5,143 million at the end of December 2022.



In the first three months of 2023, net cash inflow from operating activities totaled $282 million against $573 million cash outflow in the year-ago period.



In the same time period, ABB paid out dividends worth $1,294 million compared with $889 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, ABB anticipates double-digit comparable revenue growth.



For 2023, ABB expects comparable revenue growth of at least 10% compared with more than 5% growth predicted earlier. The company also expects to improve operational EBITA margin, year over year.

