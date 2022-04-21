ABB Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Orders Rise Y/Y

ABB Ltd ABB reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings missed estimates by 8.8%, while revenues fell shy of the same by 5.1%.



Adjusted earnings came in at 31 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents. The bottom line recorded an increase of 24% on a year-over-year basis.

Top-Line Details

ABB’s first-quarter revenues totaled $6,965 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The upside can be attributed to revenue growth across most of its segments. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 7%. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $7,338 million.



In the reported quarter, total orders were $9,373 million, increasing 21% year over year. The metric rose 28% on a comparable basis, supported by strength across ABB’s businesses. Exiting the first quarter, order backlog was $18,901 million, up 28% year over year.

Segmental Details

ABB reports revenues under four segments as discussed below:



Electrification: Revenues totaled $3,327 million, increasing 6% year over year. Orders were up 25% year over year to $4,397 million, driven by strength across the end-markets.



Process Automation: Revenues were $1,506 million, increasing 7% year over year. Orders inched up 2% to $1,692 million, driven by strong demand across marine, and mining & metal end-markets. Also, orders improved in the service business.



Motion: Revenues amounted to $1,572 million, down 6% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Orders expanded 15% to $2,202 million on account of ramped-up customer activity across the business segments.



Robotics & Discrete Automation: Revenues were $730 million, decreasing 14% year over year. Orders grew 56% to $1,308 million. Orders improved across machine automation, the general industry as well as automotive and service robotic industries.

Operational EBITA Margin

In the reported quarter, ABB’s total cost of sales increased 1.1% year over year to $4,684 million. The same represented 67.3% of the first-quarter revenues compared with 67.1% a year ago. Gross margin was 32.7%, down from 32.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1.9% to $1,239 million.



Operational earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) in the quarter increased 4% to $997 million. Operational EBITA margin grew 50 basis points to 14.3%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting first-quarter 2022, ABB had cash and cash equivalents of $5,216 million, up from $4,159 million recorded in the previous quarter. Long-term debt was $6,171 million, higher than $4,177 million at the end of the previous quarter.



In the first three months of 2022, net cash used in operating activities totalled $573 million compared with $543 million provided in the year-ago quarter.



In the first three months of 2022, ABB paid out dividends worth $889 million compared with $844 million in the year-ago period. In the same period, ABB purchased a treasury stock worth $1,561 million compared with $1,386 million in the year-ago quarter.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, ABB expects the underlying market activity to be stable. Management expects support from a solid order backlog and a positive momentum in the market.



For the June quarter, ABB anticipates revenues to be seasonally higher on a sequential basis (in absolute terms). Management expects the Operational EBITA margin to be stable or marginally up in the second quarter, sequentially.



For 2022, ABB expects to benefit from a strong market momentum and a solid order backlog.

