ABB price target raised to CHF 49 from CHF 45 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on ABB (ABBNY) to CHF 49 from CHF 45 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ABBNY:
- ABB to acquire Aurora Motors, terms not disclosed
- Goldman downgrades ABB to Neutral following recent outperformance
- ABB downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
- ABB downgraded to Hold from Buy at DNB Markets
- ABBNY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.