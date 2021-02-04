ABB Posts Q4 Loss, But Revenues, Orders Up; Proposes Dividend; Sees Strong EPS Accretion In FY21

(RTTNews) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to ABB was $79 million, compared to profit of $325 million last year.

Basic loss per share was $0.04, compared to prior year's profit of $0.15. Operational earnings per share were $0.26, compared to #0.27 a year ago.

Operational EBITA was $825 million, up 16 percent from last year, and operational EBITA margin improved 1.4 percentage points to 11.5 percent.

Revenues increased 2 percent to $7.18 billion from $7.07 billion last year. On a comparable basis, revenues were flat.

Orders grew 2 percent to $7.0 billion from $6.89 billion last year. Comparable orders declined 1 percent.

Further, ABB's board has proposed an ordinary dividend of 0.80 Swiss francs per share for 2020, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Looking ahead, citing a tough comparison base for the first quarter of 2021, ABB sees a return to positive year-on-year comparable order developments during the second quarter period. Comparable revenue growth is expected to prove resilient in the first quarter.

The operational EBITA margin for the group is expected to clearly improve year-on-year, supported by improvements in most business areas, and to remain largely stable on a sequential basis.

Management's base case is for a gradual improvement in market conditions as 2021 progresses. That said, forward visibility remains limited, particularly regarding the service market recovery in Process Automation. Given the above,

For fiscal 2021, ABB expects comparable revenue growth to be broadly in line with its long-term target range and expects clear margin accretion for the full year 2021 compared to full year 2020. ABB also expects strong earnings per share accretion and solid cash delivery for the year.

ABB's financial targets, as established at the November 2020 Capital Markets Day, remain unchanged.

Björn Rosengren, CEO of ABB, said, "With our clear strategy, excellent technology base and stronger financial position, ABB is well positioned for 2021 and beyond."

