ABB posts 'promising' start to 2022 with big jump in orders
ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S expects to continue its "promising" start to 2022, the engineering and technology company said on Thursday, after posting better-than-expected profit and a big jump in orders during the first quarter.
The maker of factory robots and industrial drives reported operating profit before interest, tax and ammortisation (EBITA) of $997 million, beating analysts' forecasts of $946 million in a company gathered consensus.
Net profit rose 20% to $604 million, beating forecasts for $562 million. Revenues rose to $6.96 billion, while orders - which point to future growth - increased by 21%.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip on worry about China slowdown; South African rand falls