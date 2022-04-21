ABB posts 'promising' start to 2022 with big jump in orders

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S expects to continue its "promising" start to 2022, the engineering and technology company said on Thursday, after posting better-than-expected profit and a big jump in orders during the first quarter.

The maker of factory robots and industrial drives reported operating profit before interest, tax and ammortisation (EBITA) of $997 million, beating analysts' forecasts of $946 million in a company gathered consensus.

Net profit rose 20% to $604 million, beating forecasts for $562 million. Revenues rose to $6.96 billion, while orders - which point to future growth - increased by 21%.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

