ABB posts 'promising' start to 2022 with big jump in orders

ABB expects to continue its "promising" start to 2022, the engineering and technology company said on Thursday, after posting better-than-expected profit and a big jump in orders during the first quarter.

The maker of factory robots and industrial drives reported operating profit before interest, tax and ammortisation (EBITA) of $997 million, beating analysts' forecasts of $946 million in a company gathered consensus.

Net profit rose 20% to $604 million, beating forecasts for $562 million. Revenues rose to $6.96 billion, while orders - which point to future growth - increased by 21%.

