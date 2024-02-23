ABB names new CEO to replace Bjorn Rosengren

Adds details, chairman quotes

ZURICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S named Morten Wierod as its new chief executive, the Swiss engineering group said on Friday, replacing Bjorn Rosengren.

Wierod, the head of ABB's electrification business, will replace Rosengren effective August 1.

Rosengren, who joined ABB in 2020, will retire at the end of the year. He will advise and assist Wierod during the transition period, ABB said.

ABB Chairman Peter Voser said he was pleased the company, which makes factory robots as well as industrial motors and drives, had found an internal candidate to replace Rosengren.

"Morten is a strong successor to Björn with his deep understanding of ABB and our decentralized operating model in addition to his extensive expertise across our key customer segments and strong performance track record," Voser said in a statement.

