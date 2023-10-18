News & Insights

ABB matches Q3 earnings forecasts, dampens expectations for next quarter

October 18, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien and John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB ABBN.S matched forecasts with its third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and dampened expectations for the fourth quarter while reporting continued decline in orders from China.

The maker of industrial drives and motors posted a 13% increase in its operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to $1.4 billion during the three months to Sept. 30, in line with a company-gathered consensus of forecasts.

Revenues at the company, which competes with Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE and France's Schneider Electric SCHN.PA rose 8% on a comparable basis to $8 billion, slightly below analysts' forecast for $8.1 billion.

ABB reported net income of $882 million, below the $919 million consensus forecast.

ABB, a big supplier to industry, is seen as a bellwether for the broader global economy, with its products being used in ships, ports, factories and transport systems.

The group said its order intake fell 2% during the quarter with double-digit growth in the United States, its biggest market, partially helping to offset a decline in China, ABB's second-largest market.

"Orders in China declined at a low single-digit comparable growth rate particularly hampered by weakness in robotics and construction demand," Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said in a statement.

ABB said it anticipated low- to mid-single digit comparable revenue growth in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2023, the group said it expected comparable revenue growth to be in the low double-digit percentage range, and an operational margin to be in the range of 16.5% to 17.0%.

Previously it had said it expected revenue growth of at least 10% and an operational margin above 16%.

The company is due to unveil new mid-term targets at its investor day on Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Noele Illien and John Revill, Editing by Rachel More and Tomasz Janowski)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
