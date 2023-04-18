ABB Ltd. - ADR Shares Close in on 52-Week High - Market Mover

ABB Ltd. - ADR (ABB) shares closed today at 1.1% below its 52 week high of $35.50, giving the company a market cap of $69B. The stock is currently up 19.6% year-to-date, up 18.1% over the past 12 months, and up 78.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.1%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 14.7% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.9.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 140.8%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 44.4%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -108.7% higher than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.