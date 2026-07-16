ABB Ltd Q2 Profit, Orders Climb; Sees Growth In Q3, Lifts FY26 Revenue View

(RTTNews) - Swiss tech major ABB Ltd (ABBN.SW, ABB.ST, ABBNY) Thursday reported higher profit in the second quarter with strong growth in revenues, demonstrating solid momentum across its electrification and automation businesses. Orders climbed from last year.

Looking ahead, the company projects comparable revenue growth in the third quarter, and lifted fiscal 2026 revenue view.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to ABB reached $1.23 billion, 7 percent higher than last year's $1.15 billion. Earnings per share increased 8 percent to $0.68 from $0.63 a year ago.

Income from continuing operations increased 9 percent yearover-year to $1.22 billion.

Operational performance strengthened significantly in the quarter. Operational EBITA grew 20 percent to $1.93 billion, representing 20.2 percent of operational revenues compared to 19.3 percent in the prior year period.

EBITDA reached $1.805 billion, compared to $1.668 billion previously.

Revenues climbed 14 percent to $9.475 billion from $8.295 billion last year. Revenues on a comparable basis grew 12 percent.

Orders surged 30 percent year-over-year to $12.042 billion, with comparable orders growth of 28 percent.

CEO Morten Wierod stated, "Q2 reflects the strength of ABB's performance and position at the core of electrification and automation megatrends. With the acquisition of Rotork, we expect to create further value by expanding our automation portfolio."

Looking ahead, ABB expects low- to mid-teens comparable revenue growth in the third quarter of 2026 year-on-year, with sequential operational EBITA margin improvement.

For full-year 2026, the company now anticipates a positive book-to-bill ratio and low double-digit to low-teens comparable revenue growth year-on-year. The company previously expected a high single-digit to low double-digit growth in comparable revenues.

Further, the operational EBITA margin is still expected to improve year-on-year, even when excluding the real estate gain realized in the first quarter of 2026.

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