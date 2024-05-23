ABB Ltd Elevates New Leaders to Executive Roles

ABB Ltd (ABBNY) has released an update.

ABB Ltd has announced the appointment of Giampiero Frisio and Brandon Spencer as the new Presidents for its Electrification and Motion Business Areas, respectively. Both leaders are set to join the Executive Committee on August 1, 2024, signaling internal promotions within the company. The appointments are part of ABB’s ongoing commitment to profitable growth and sustainability, with CEO designate Morten Wierod expressing confidence in the new executives’ ability to drive the company’s performance.

