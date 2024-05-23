News & Insights

Stocks

ABB Ltd Elevates New Leaders to Executive Roles

May 23, 2024 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ABB Ltd (ABBNY) has released an update.

ABB Ltd has announced the appointment of Giampiero Frisio and Brandon Spencer as the new Presidents for its Electrification and Motion Business Areas, respectively. Both leaders are set to join the Executive Committee on August 1, 2024, signaling internal promotions within the company. The appointments are part of ABB’s ongoing commitment to profitable growth and sustainability, with CEO designate Morten Wierod expressing confidence in the new executives’ ability to drive the company’s performance.

For further insights into ABBNY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.