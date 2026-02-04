ABB Ltd - Depositary Receipt (ABBNY) Price Target Increased by 13.92% to 81.58

The average one-year price target for ABB Ltd - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ABBNY) has been revised to $81.58 / share. This is an increase of 13.92% from the prior estimate of $71.61 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.85 to a high of $105.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.39% from the latest reported closing price of $56.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABB Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBNY is 0.97%, an increase of 47.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.62% to 6,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PIODX - Victory Pioneer Fund holds 3,363K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,322K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBNY by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Northeast Investment Management holds 717K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBNY by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Kornitzer Capital Management holds 384K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBNY by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch holds 381K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBNY by 0.06% over the last quarter.

TIQIX - Touchstone Global ESG Equity Fund Class Y holds 175K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBNY by 1.28% over the last quarter.

