ABB Ltd (ABB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2021

ABB Ltd (ABB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.528 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABB was $31.08, representing a -2.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.75 and a 91.5% increase over the 52 week low of $16.23.

ABB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amphenol Corporation (APH) and Teradyne, Inc. (TER). ABB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports ABB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.51%, compared to an industry average of 21.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABB as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIMS with an increase of 33.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ABB at 2.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.